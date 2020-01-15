Oakland (7-11, 2-3) vs. Green Bay (7-11, 2-3)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland pays visit to Green Bay in a Horizon matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. Oakland knocked off Cleveland State by 13 on the road, while Green Bay fell to Milwaukee at home, 87-80.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Green Bay's JayQuan McCloud has averaged 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Amari Davis has put up 16.2 points. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.7 points and 7.4 rebounds while Daniel Oladapo has put up 9.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 80 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 59.9 per game they put up over 12 non-conference games.HOT HILL-MAIS: Hill-Mais has connected on 27 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over the last three games. He's also made 65.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Phoenix are 0-5 when they score 71 points or fewer and 7-6 when they exceed 71 points. The Golden Grizzlies are 0-6 when allowing 72 or more points and 7-5 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Phoenix have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Green Bay has an assist on 53 of 81 field goals (65.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Oakland has assists on 43 of 68 field goals (63.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the country. The Oakland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 256th among Division I teams).