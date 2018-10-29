MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — An Oakdale woman has died after the SUV in which she was a passenger struck a deer and crashed.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 56-year-old Jody Rae Bergsgaard was killed Sunday about 5:30 p.m. on Highway 36 in Maplewood. After striking the deer, the SUV crossed both lanes of the highway and crashed into a ditch.
Bergsgaard was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 61-year-old Robert Bergsgaard, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The patrol says his injuries aren't critical.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Twin Disc: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
RACINE, Wis. _ Twin Disc Inc. (TWIN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.9 million.The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income…
South Metro
Minn. gatherings offer healing, light after Pittsburgh shooting
People of all ages and faiths filed out of Temple Israel after an hourlong service held amid tight security in Minneapolis. It began with a moment of silence and ended with a call for harmony and healing after an anti-Semitic shooting in Pittsburgh the day before.
West Metro
Sun Country pilot with loaded gun at Fla. airport jailed; his Minnesota permit not accepted
Police say his Minn. permit to carry not recognized by Florida.
Inspired
Rachel Mairose's Secondhand Hounds is first-class rescue operation for dogs and cats
In just under a decade, the Twin Cities nonprofit has saved nearly 17,000 at-risk dogs and cats.
Local
Oakdale woman dies in highway crash with deer
An Oakdale woman has died after the SUV in which she was a passenger struck a deer and crashed.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.