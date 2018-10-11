A 26-year-old man from Oakdale was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on a rain-slickened roadway in Hubbard County, in northwestern Minnesota.

Eric T. Follensbee was a passenger in a 2002 Subaru Legacy whose driver, Michelle K. Farlee, 23, of Park Rapids, lost control of while driving north on Hwy. 71 in Guthrie Township, according to the State Patrol.

The Subaru crossed the centerline and was struck broadside by a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Roger G. Proulx, 67, of Bemidji.

Follensbee died at the scene. Farlee and Proulx were taken to a Bemidji hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries.

All involved were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

