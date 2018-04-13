AUSIN, Texas — Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz says he raised $3.2 million during the first three months of the year — less than half his Democratic opponent's fundraising haul — and now maintains only a small lead in the overall money race.
Cruz's campaign announced Friday that it now has a war chest of nearly $8.2 million.
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, a onetime punk rocker who's giving up his seat in El Paso to challenge Cruz, reported collecting $6.7 million in donations through March. His campaign says it now has more than $8 million in cash on hand.
O'Rourke has raised more than Cruz in past quarters, despite shunning money from outside political groups. Cruz has no such prohibition.
A Democrat hasn't won statewide office in Texas since 1994, the nation's longest such losing streak.
