Drafted in the second round (62nd overall) out of Pittsburgh. Brian O'Neill was immediately labeled a project pick by General Manager Rick Spielman, who likened the selection to the third-round pick spent on an underwhelming LSU product named Danielle Hunter in 2015.

O'Neill lived up to the "needs-work" label with an inconsistent summer. But this was only his fourth year playing offensive line, and coaches noted great strides in his technique.

That led to impressive spot starts at right tackle when Riley Reiff went down because of a foot injury. An injury to Aviante Collins opened the door in Week 2 at Green Bay, where O'Neill played 32 snaps in his NFL debut and held up well against Clay Matthews.

He allowed 31 QB pressures (no sacks), becoming only one of two offensive tackles this season — with Dallas' Tyron Smith — to play at least 500 pass pro snaps and not surrender a sack.

ANDREW KRAMMER