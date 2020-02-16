TULSA, Okla. — Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Oral Roberts defeated South Dakota 94-80 on Saturday night. Deondre Burns added 21 points for the Golden Eagles.
Max Abmas had 17 points for Oral Roberts (14-12, 7-6 Summit League). R.J. Fuqua added 17 points.
Stanley Umude had 26 points for the Coyotes (19-9, 9-4), whose eight-game win streak was broken. Tyler Hagedorn added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Tyler Peterson had 11 points.
The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Coyotes with the win. South Dakota defeated Oral Roberts 91-80 on Jan. 25. Oral Roberts plays Denver on the road on Thursday. South Dakota takes on North Dakota State at home on Wednesday.
