FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored a season-high 30 points on 13-of-17 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Oral Robertsto a 92-68 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.
Deondre Burns added 15 points and Max Abmas 14 for the Golden Eagles (11-8, 4-2 Summit League), who have won four straight. R.J. Fuqua missed his only shot and didn't score but had a career-high nine assists.
Brian Patrick scored 18 points for the Mastodons (9-11, 2-3), Matt Holba added 14 and Deonte Billups 12 with seven rebounds.
Oral Roberts shot 60% (27 of 62) with 10 3-pointers while Purdue Fort Waye shot 41% with 10 3s.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink As alcohol consumption declines among millennials, more Twin Cities bars are holding the booze
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink As alcohol consumption declines among millennials, more Twin Cities bars are holding the booze
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Payne's career game helps Florida beat No. 4 Auburn 69-47
Omar Payne was an afterthought in Florida's highly touted recruiting class, which featured high school All-Americans Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann.
Gophers
Balanced Vermont hands Hartford 1st AEC loss 74-57
Robin Duncan scored 11 points off the bench, Everett Duncan added 10 and hot-shooting Vermont knocked off conference leader Hartford 74-57 on Saturday.
Gophers
Vander Plas' double-double leads Ohio past E. Michigan
Ben Vander Plas scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 60-58 on Saturday.
Gophers
Mosley carries Missouri State over Evansville 68-58
Isiaih Mosley had a season-high 23 points as Missouri State defeated Evansville 68-58 on Saturday.
Gophers
No. 9 Florida State rallies past Miami in OT, 83-79
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton admits he was worried when his team trailed Miami by nine points with five minutes to go Saturday.