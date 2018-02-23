DETROIT — Bryce Nze scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Milwaukee opened its final road trip of the regular season by trouncing Detroit Mercy, 72-49 in a Horizon League game Thursday night.
With one game left, the Panthers are in fifth-place in the conference, a game behind Oakland for fourth. Milwaukee closes out the season Saturday against the Golden Grizzlies.
Brock Stull drilled a 3 to open the game and the Panthers roared to a 13-3 lead barely four minutes into the contest. Detroit Mercy rallied, cutting the lead to 15-13 on Malik Eichler's 3 with 11 minutes to play, and the Titans trailed by just seven points, 32-25 at intermission, but Milwaukee closed the game by outscoring Detroit Mercy 40-24 over the final 20 minutes.
Milwaukee (15-15, 8-9) shot 47 percent from the field for the game, hitting 27 of 58, including 7 of 18 from distance.
Corey Allen had 13 points and Josh McFolley 11 for the Titans (8-22, 4-13).
