NEW YORK — Police say a man slugged a worker who caught him stuffing a bar of soap down his pants at a New York City pharmacy.
The New York Police Department released a video Saturday of the person in the April 1 incident and asked for the public's help in tracking him down.
Police say the soap swiper fled after punching the worker in the face several times at Rite Choice Pharmacy in the Bronx.
The 60-year-old worker refused medical attention for abrasions to the left side of his face. The person got away with a $5.29 bar of Cetaphil soap.
