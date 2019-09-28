NEW YORK — A New York City police detective who monitors sex offenders has been arrested on sex abuse charges involving a 12-year-old girl.
Police say 37-year-old Detective Juan Jimenez is accused of groping and trying to kiss the girl inside his Brooklyn apartment building.
Jimenez was arrested on charges of sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a matter injurious to a child. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.
Police say Jimenez has been suspended pending the outcome of his own case.
