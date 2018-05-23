NEW YORK — The New York Police Department says a woman who was over five months pregnant was repeatedly stabbed in the midsection by her boyfriend, causing her to lose the fetus.
The NYPD says the 30-year-old woman is expected to survive the Tuesday attack in the Bronx. Her 30-year-old boyfriend has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
Authorities say the woman was able to drag herself to a neighbor's apartment after the attack to call police. The boyfriend was arrested early Tuesday after surrendering to police.
Police say the man told officers that the stabbing was an accident during a dispute.
