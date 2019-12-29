MONSEY, N.Y. — The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau says it is "closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue" in Rockland County, New York. The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey says it's also aware of reports and is on the way to the scene in Monsey.
Monsey is about an hour north of New York City. Ramapo police, which services Monsey, declined to the comment to The Associated Press.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
NYPD, ADL monitoring reports of stabbing at synagogue
The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau says it is "closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue" in Rockland County, New York. The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey says it's also aware of reports and is on the way to the scene in Monsey.
National
Trump retweets post naming alleged whistleblower
President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint ultimately led to Trump's impeachment by the House.
Local
Minnesota medical pot growers seek OK for smokable cannabis in 2020
They tout the benefits of plummeting prices, soaring enrollment and prospering patients. But the proposal is likely to face pushback.
Nation
During his three years in office, President Trump has diminished the role of science in policymaking
How he has sidelined researchers and their work.
Local
2020 brings new laws to Minnesota
Pharmacy benefit managers, people who prescribe opioids and those who traffic in imported animal parts are affected.