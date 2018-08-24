NEW YORK — The New York Police Department says two men have been wounded by gunfire outside a New York state senator's campaign office.

The shooting took place in Brooklyn, just outside the office of Sen. Jesse Hamilton, at around 7 p.m. Thursday. The New York Post reports both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Democratic lawmaker says in a Twitter video that his staff feared for their lives when stray bullets landed inches from the front door of his campaign office in Crown Heights.

Hamilton says gun violence is a problem in the community he serves.

Police are searching for the gunman.