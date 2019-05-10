NEW YORK — Authorities say more than 20 children have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a school bus and two cars collided in Brooklyn, and the driver of one of the cars is in police custody.
The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. Friday at Avenue U and East 61st Street, in the Mill Basin area.
Police are investigating how the collision occurred.
The children's ages aren't yet available.
