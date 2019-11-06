NEW YORK — New York City's police commissioner will be going to work for Visa Inc. on Dec. 2.
The company said in a statement Wednesday that James O'Neill will be a senior vice president and global head of physical security.
O'Neill announced Monday that he will be retiring from the New York Police Department.
Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea will succeed him.
