NEW YORK — Many employers in New York City could no longer require job applicants to be tested for marijuana use under legislation approved this week.
The New York Times says the City Council bill, which would take effect a year after it's signed into law, has the support of Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration.
It's the latest in a series of steps that city officials have taken to ease cannabis restrictions as state lawmakers' efforts to legalize marijuana have stalled.
The law would not affect the testing of pilots, truck drivers, law enforcers, construction workers, and workers who supervise children or medical patients.
