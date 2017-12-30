NEW YORK — The victims of New York City's deadliest fire in decades include a man who immigrated to the Bronx from Ghana and dreamed of becoming a military policeman.
A relative tells The New York Times that Emmanuel Mensah had rescued a number of people then went back into the burning building, where he died of smoke inhalation.
Twum Bredu (BREH'-doo) says Mensah had recently graduated from Army National Guard boot camp.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (NY'-groh) says the fire that killed a dozen people on Thursday night started on a stove and raced through a door and up five floors.
