NEW YORK — New York City will allocate $1.9 million to a Queens museum dedicated to jazz legend Louis Armstrong in order to renovate the neighboring property.
Selma Heraldo was a neighbor of Louis and Lucille Armstrong. She regularly attended events at the Louis Armstrong House Museum which opened in 2003.
The New York Times reports Heraldo left her own home to the museum after her death in 2011.
The museum says it hopes to improve the condition of the property, known as "Selma's House," while maintaining its historic character.
In addition to adding office and storage space in "Selma's House," the museum plans to renovate the kitchen to use for catering at concerts and museum events.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
Ava DuVernay to make Prince documentary for Netflix
Director has the support of the late Minnesota musician's estate.
Variety
The Latest: New iPads embrace facial recognition
The Latest on Apple's product event in New York (all times local):
Variety
Halloween can be deadly for pedestrians, traffic study says
Trick-or-treaters beware: Halloween can be deadly for pedestrians and children face the greatest danger.A new study finds a 43 percent higher risk of pedestrian deaths…
Eat & Drink
Opening today: Wayzata's newest restaurant is a pizza and pasta destination
The Dough Room takes over the former District Kitchen.
Music
Ava DuVernay to make Prince documentary for Netflix
Director has support of late musician's estate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.