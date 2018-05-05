NEW YORK — A New York physician has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide while performing an abortion that led to the bleeding death of a 6-months-pregnant woman.

The jury in Queens Criminal Court was close to a verdict Friday on the original second-degree manslaughter charge against Dr. Robert Rho, equivalent to reckless homicide.

Instead, he admitted he was negligent doing the abortion on 30-year-old Jamie Lee Morales in 2016, severing her uterine aorta, ripping her cervix and piercing her uterine wall.

The 53-year-old doctor faced up to 15 years behind bars for manslaughter. The lesser charge comes with prison time of up to four years. But Rho's attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, says he may end up with only months in prison when sentenced on June 26.

Lichtman calls it a "monumental victory."