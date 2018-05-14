NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Viacom Inc., down $1.48 to $28.74
CBS filed a lawsuit against controlling shareholder National Amusements, a move that could block a combination of CBS and Viacom.
Acacia Communications Inc., up $2.75 to $34.25
President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. might ease sanctions on Chinese company ZTE, a major customer for Acacia.
NXP Semiconductors Inc., up $11.73 to $110.74
Bloomberg News reported that Chinese regulators will restart their review of Qualcomm's purchase of NXP, which they have yet to approve.
Xerox Corp., down $1.30 to $28.87
The copier maker ended talks with Fujifilm and resolved a dispute with investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.
MGM Resorts International, up 52 cents to $32.32
The Supreme Court struck down a federal law that barred gambling on sporting events.
Perrigo Co., down $2.58 to $74.94
The drugmaker cut its profit forecast because it expects approval of an asthma inhaler to be delayed.
Welltower Inc., down 74 cents to $55.51
Bond yields rose Monday and high dividend companies like real estate investment trusts lagged rest of the market.
Brinker International Inc., down $1.77 to $43.53
Brinker's Chili's Grill & Bar chain said some customers' payment card data was exposed in a data breach.
