The championship game of the National Women’s Hockey League between the Minnesota Whitecaps and Boston Pride, which was scheduled for Friday in Boston, has been postponed with the league citing “the progression of COVID-19 in many parts of the world, including the U.S.”

The Isobel Cup game will be played at a later date, according to the league.

In a press release announcing the postponement, the league said: “We want the Isobel Cup final in an environment where our fans, players and everyone working or attending our championship game can feel safe.”

Fans with tickets can choose between a refund or using them for the rescheduled date.

The Whitecaps were NWHL champions in 2019, their first year in the women’s professional league.