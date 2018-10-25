nVent Electric PLC issued its second quarterly earnings report as an independent company before the market opened Thursday, meeting analysts expectations amid solid growth from its electrical enclosures and fasteners businesses.

The company, headquartered in England but largely managed from St. Louis Park, Minnesota, reported third quarter sales rose 4 percent to $564 million for the period ending Sept. 30. That exceeded analysts expectations of $551 million.

Profits, however, fell 14 percent to $68.2 million or 38 cents a share . Excluding new corporation and spin off costs and other one time items, adjusted earnings rose 5 percent to $128 million or 46 cents a share, which is in line with analysts' estimates.

The quarterly results are just the second set issued since nVent spun off from Pentair PLC to become a separate, independent company on April 30.

Pentair now focuses on making water pumps, filtration and desalination systems. Its former electrical division - now nVent - separately focuses on making electrical enclosures; heat management systems for industrial equipment and buildings; and electrical and fastener solutions.

nVent's major brands include names such as nVent, Caddy, Erico, Hoffman, Raychem, Schroff and Tracer.

The company has 9,000 employees worldwide and about $2.1 billion in annual revenue.

In a statement, nVent Chief Executive Beth Wozniak said she was pleased with the quarter.

"nVent posted strong sales in the third quarter growing 4 percent as reported or over 5 percent organically, which was above the high end of guidance. We are executing on the 'One nVent' strategy to deliver growth....and we feel confident in our ability to deliver on our 2018 commitments."

Since striking out on its own, nVents stock has traded between $21.23 and $29.84 a share. It closed Wednesday at $21.29 a share.

Since April, company officials have been busy putting the finishing touches on its new U.S. corporate office, securing credit, filling out its staff and making critical decisions about suppliers, distribution routes and Wall Street.

During the quarter, nVent grew two of its three businesses. Its largest business, electrical enclosures, saw sales grow 7 percent to $260 million, while its electrical and fastener solutions business rose 5 percent to $147 million.

Sales for the company's thermal management business, which tracks and regulates heat in equipment, buildings and other sensitive areas, fell 1 percent to $157 million during the quarter.

With half a year of results under its belt, nVent narrowed its forecast for full year 2018. It now expects 2018 earnings of $1.28 to $1.32. Excluding spin off and other one time costs, adjusted earnings are expected to be $1.73 to $1.77 a share, officials said. Full year sales are expected to rise 4 to 5 percent.

For the fourth quarter, nVent expects sales to grow 1 to 3 percent for earnings to reach 37 to 41 cents per share. Adjusted earnings are expected to be 44 to 48 cents per share.