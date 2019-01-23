EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 71 cents.
The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.
NVE shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $97.50, an increase of 10 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVEC
