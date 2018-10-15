EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.3 million.
The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share.
The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.
NVE shares have climbed nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 7 percent in the last 12 months.
