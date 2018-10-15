EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. _ NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.3 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share.

The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.

NVE shares have climbed nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVEC