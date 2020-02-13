HAMMOND, La. — Zach Nutall had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Sam Houston State topped Southeastern Louisiana 79-70 on Wednesday night.
Kai Mitchell had 15 points for Sam Houston State (16-9, 9-5 Southland Conference). RJ Smith added 13 points.
Ty Brewer had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (6-19, 3-11), who have now lost five games in a row. Byron Smith added 12 points. Von Julien had 11 points and seven assists.
The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Sam Houston State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-62 on Jan. 8. Sam Houston State faces Central Arkansas at home on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Nicholls State on the road on Saturday.
