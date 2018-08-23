Nursing mothers will be able to breast-feed or pump without missing the on-field action beginning Friday with the Minnesota Vikings preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The so-called “Mothers’ Room” is near Section 122 on the main concourse at the two-year-old stadium. The 154-square-foot room will be available for other events at the stadium as well.

Since the building opened, the building has included four Mamava lactation suites, smaller rooms that sit on the concourses and can, on occasion, have long waits. Unlike the pods, the Mothers’ Room will have a television tuned to the game.

The room includes comfortable chairs, along with smaller chairs and play space for toddlers who might tag along. The room can accommodate up to four women with two private nursing areas and a changing table. (Note: The men’s restrooms at U.S. Bank Stadium already include changing tables.)

“Providing a quiet, clean space for nursing mothers is an amenity that makes our stadium unique and more welcoming,” said Michael Vekich, chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA).

Funded by the stadium’s capital improvement account, the Mothers’ Room complements the four Mamava lactation suites, which are currently used more than 50 times per game. The space cost about $45,000. Both the Vikings and taxpayers contribute to the fund.

A look at the new Mothers' Room at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In a news release, the Vikings said the addition is a direct response to fan feedback received during the first two seasons at the stadium.

Team COO Kevin Warren said the room is part of the team’s aim of building a family-friendly atmosphere at games.