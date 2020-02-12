Questions about a nurse’s credentials played a role in a judge accepting a plea deal and sentencing a repeat sex offender to probation, rather than prison, for raping a woman he picked up while she was socializing in downtown Minneapolis.

It’s the latest fallout in a rape case involving Kristi Jarvis, who was fired from HCMC in May 2019 for lying about her educational background. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said it has identified 12 other cases handled by Jarvis that could be in peril.

In November, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said in November that it has identified 19 cases connected to Jarvis that could lead to charges being dismissed.

Tyreese W. Harris, 43, of St. Paul, was sentenced Monday by Ramsey County District Judge Judith Tilsen after he pleaded guilty in December to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the rape on Nov. 18, 2018, of the woman in Harris’ home.

The plea deal, reached in December, led to Tilsen dismissing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Harris, who was convicted in Illinois in 1999 for aggravated sex assault, was put on probation for 10 years, given credit for the 10 months he was in jail upon his arrest and ordered to register as a lifetime predatory offender.

A sexual assault examination found that the victim suffered bruising on her arms, had injuries consistent with having her hair pulled and injuries possibly related to being choked, among other injuries possibly linked to a sexual assault. Also, Harris’ DNA matched evidence collected from the victim at HCMC.

One incentive for prosecutors to agree to the terms of the plea deal was questions about Jarvis, who performed the exam on the woman and was poised to be a witness for the prosecution should the case have gone to trial, the County Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

An attorney for Jarvis, who also worked briefly at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, has said his client denies the allegations.

Tilsen’s sentence, which was downward departure from sentencing guidelines, also imposed a long list of conditions for Harris to follow while on probation. Any violation could lead to a prison sentence of nearly eight years. Those conditions include:

Attend a sex offender program, refrain from alcohol and stay away from sex chat phone lines and websites, dating services, social networks, pornography or “any other sexually explicit, sexually oriented, or sexually stimulating material or enter any strip clubs or adult book stores.” Harris’ record includes earlier convictions for attempted aggravated sexual abuse in Illinois.

Prosecutors say the woman woke up in bed next to Harris in his apartment and didn’t recognize her surroundings. Harris told the woman that his friend had dropped her off because the friend was too drunk to drive her home. When the woman asked whether they had sex, he said no.

The woman’s friend told police that they had gone out the day before for drinks. The two were trying to take an Uber home when the friend walked 50 feet away to flag down the lost driver. When the friend returned, the woman was gone.