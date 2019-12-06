Jonathan Pinkard desperately needed a heart transplant.

But Pinkard was homeless and he did not have a support system to help care for him after a transplant. That disqualified him from the waiting list for a new heart.

“It was a pretty scary situation to be in,” said Pinkard, 27, who had been living in a men’s shelter and working as an office clerk in Warm Springs, Ga. “I had no idea what I was going to do.”

Then last December — four months after he learned he needed a new heart — Pinkard landed in the hospital again, but this time he was assigned to nurse Lori Wood. He was her patient for two days at Piedmont Newnan Hospital when she figured out what was going on and stunned him with a remarkable offer: He could move in with her. She could become his guardian and look after him.

“I couldn’t believe that somebody who had known me only two days would do this,” he said. “It was almost like a dream.”

Wood, 57, who has been a nurse for 35 years, said she had never done anything like this before. She generally doesn’t blur the lines between her personal life and her work at the hospital, about 40 miles from Atlanta. But something about Pinkard was different. He didn’t have anybody in the world looking out for him, and that was standing between him and a new heart.

“That can be very frustrating, if you know a patient needs something and for whatever reason they can’t have it,” she said. “It gnaws at you.”

She said her frustration grew when there were medical tests he needed to have but wasn’t getting because he wasn’t a candidate for a new heart.

“At some point, God places people in situations in your life and you have a choice to do something about it,” she said. “For me, there was no choice. I’m a nurse; I had an extra room. It was not something I struggled with. He had to come home with me.”

Wood, a single mom, said the one thing she did before she made Pinkard the offer was talk to her sons about taking in Pinkard.

“They all thought it was a great idea,” she said.

The day Pinkard was discharged, Wood loaded him into her car and brought him to her home, where she lives with one of her three grown sons, Austin Wood, at their farmhouse about an hour south of Atlanta.

Pinkard, who has autism, first learned he needed a new heart in August 2018 after he had shortness of breath and unexpectedly passed out at work. He has been in and out of the hospital since.

With his mother living in a rehab center, he had been on his own since 2014, after his grandmother (and guardian) died and living arrangements with another relative ended.

Pinkard had nothing more than a cellphone to his name. Wood bought him a new bedroom set and told him, “I want you to make this room your own. I want you to feel at home.”

In July, she filed the paperwork and legally became his guardian. Pinkard underwent a successful seven-hour heart transplant Aug. 1 and is expected to be cleared to return to work soon.

But to both of them, she “adopted” him the day she brought him home. “She’s been ‘Mama’ to me since January,” said Pinkard.

“From the day I went home with her, she felt like my second mom.”