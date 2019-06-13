Nuria Iturrioz of Spain will get a special exemption to compete in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship next week at Hazeltine.

A member of the Symetra Tour and the Ladies European Tour, Iturrioz has three career victories worldwide, all in the past seven weeks.

The 24-year-old Spaniard won May 13 at the Zimmer Biomet Championship after winning consecutive starts on the Ladies European Tour: Lalla Meryem Cup (played in Morocco) on April 28 and the OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic, May 3.

A professional since 2015, Iturrioz is currently ranked No. 164 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. She has risen 231 spots since entering 2019 in the 395th position.

With earnings of $55,250 this year on the Symetra Tour, Iturrioz is presently ranked No. 4 on the Volvik Race for the Card, which annually awards LPGA membership to the top 10 players on the official season-long money list.

Iturrioz is chasing Leona Maguire ($74,993) of Ireland, the top-ranked player on the Race for the Card. In April, Maguire accepted an identical special exemption to play in next week's Women's PGA.

Iturrioz and Maguire will be part of a 156-player field that includes defending champion Sung Hyun Park, World No. 1 Jin Young Ko and Americans Lexi Thompson, Cristie Kerr and Stacy Lewis.