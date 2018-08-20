Now that’s how you steal a show!

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck, originally from St. Cloud, Minn., took the mound for a pregame first pitch at the White Sox-Royals game Saturday in Chicago.

Yawn …

But that’s when it got interesting, and MLB’s Cut4 Twitter account has more than 27,000 likes and retweets to prove it.

Once on the rubber, the graduate of Cathedral High School in St. Cloud bounced the ball off her arm before coming to a set position and letting loose with a curveball.

Sobieck, who works at Marian Catholic High School in Illinois, was selected by the school to toss the first pitch because the school was being honored that night at Progressive Rate Field.

Take a look for yourself: