NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

3M Co. down $10.05 to $165.58

The maker of Post-it notes and industrial coatings reported weak fourth-quarter profit and will cut 1,500 jobs.

Xerox Holdings Corp., up $1.73 to $36.78 The printer and copier company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Nucor Corp., up 29 cents to $49.47

The steel company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings and expects higher volumes in the current quarter.

Harley-Davidson Inc., down $1.05 to $33.79

The motorcycle maker's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Pfizer Inc., down $2.02 to $38.14

The pharmaceutical company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

BorgWarner Inc., down $2.93 to $35.43

The auto parts supplier is buying Delphi Technologies for about $3.3 billion in an all-stock deal.

Whirlpool Corp., up $8.44 to $156.67

The appliance maker gave investors a solid profit forecast after reporting surprisingly good earnings results.

Laureate Education Inc., up $2.78 to $20.48

The education company is considering a potential sale or spin-off.