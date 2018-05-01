SLATINGTON, Pa. — Federal investigators say steel straps holding electrical conduits to the ceiling of a Pennsylvania Turnpike tunnel had corroded before a portion of conduit crashed through the windshield of a truck, killing the driver.
The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday issued a preliminary report on the Feb. 21 accident inside the Lehigh Tunnel, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.
The report says a 2016 inspection had found the corrosion and that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission was in the process of awarding a contract to replace the straps when the accident happened.
A New Jersey truck driver was killed when the section of conduit struck him in the head.
The NTSB plans to identify a cause in its final report along with safety recommendations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.