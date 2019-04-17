NEW YORK — Federal safety officials are investigating an American Airlines flight in which the plane tipped in strong wind and a wingtip hit a runway marker during takeoff from New York's Kennedy Airport.

The pilots cut short the flight to Los Angeles and landed back at JFK about 30 minutes later. No injuries were reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that it is investigating the April 10 incident with help from the Federal Aviation Administration, American, and the union for the airline's pilots.

On a recording by LiveATC.net, one of the pilots is heard telling air traffic controllers that the plane banked sharply to the left during takeoff, apparently from a strong crosswind.

American says there were 102 passengers and eight crew members on the Airbus A321 jet.