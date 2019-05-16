DETROIT — The National Transportation Safety Board says Tesla's Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system was in use when one of its cars drove beneath a semitrailer in Florida in March, killing the driver.

The crash involving the Tesla Model 3 is strikingly similar to a 2016 crash near Gainesville, Florida, that also killed the driver. In both cases, neither the system nor the drivers stopped before the cars ran into semitrailers.

The March 1 crash in Delray Beach that killed 50-year-old Jeremy Beren Banner raises questions about the effectiveness of the system four years after it went on the market.

Tesla says Autopilot is a driver-assist system and that humans still need to be ready to intervene.

The March crash remains under investigation by the NTSB and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.