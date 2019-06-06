Writer/performer Joe Davis draws upon the late playwright Ntozake Shange’s concept of a “choreopoem” for “Ancestral Echoes.” With poets, live painters, singers, musicians and dancers, Davis creates an Afrofuturist narrative of rebel scientists in a post-apocalyptic future.

The all-star cast includes singer/actor Thomasina Petrus, break dancer David “Abide” Pellinen, dance artist Kenna Cottman with her Voice of Culture Drum and Dance ensemble, as well as the vocal talents of Vie Boheme. A catered social hour precedes the show. (6-9 p.m. Sat., Lab Theater, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls., $15-$20, 612-333-7977, thelabtheater.org.)