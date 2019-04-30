– Intelligence officials asked the National Security Agency to unmask the identities of Americans in surveillance-based intelligence reports 16,721 times last year — a significant rise from a year earlier, a new report revealed Tuesday.

But the NSA also collected fewer logs of Americans’ phone calls and text messages for analysis by counterterrorism officials via a troubled system created in 2015 to replace the agency’s once-secret program for collecting domestic calling records in bulk. The law that authorizes that system, the USA Freedom Act, is set to expire at the end of this year.

The new report was an annual set of surveillance-related statistics issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Officials instituted the annual release after the 2013 leaks by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden set off a broad debate about electronic spying.

The report offered a window onto how the intelligence community is using its surveillance powers in ways that may affect Americans’ privacy — a type of information that was once a closely guarded secret but that the agencies have been trying to be more open about in order to build and maintain public trust.

Normally, when NSA analysts distribute a report to other government agencies containing information gleaned from surveillance, they blackout, or mask, the identities of U.S. citizens, permanent residents and organizations like corporations. But officials who receive those reports may ask the NSA to reveal those identities if they are necessary to understand intelligence.

In a briefing, Alex Joel, the office’s chief civil liberties officer, cautioned against reading too much into statistical fluctuations, but said that one factor in the surge of unmaskings was that a handful of reports in 2018 contained numerous identifiers of Americans or U.S. businesses that malicious hackers abroad had targeted.

“That could be an important factor in explaining the number here,” Joel said. The NSA granted 9,529 such requests in 2017, the report said.

The report also tracked how the government has been using a law known as Section 702 of the FISA Amendments Act, which permits the NSA to collect, from U.S. companies like AT&T and Google, the international phone calls and e-mails of foreign targets of surveillance without a warrant — even when those people are communicating with Americans. Congress reauthorized that law last year.

The number of foreigners targeted for warrantless surveillance under that law had been rising steadily and continued to soar in 2018, the report showed. There were 164,770 targets for such warrantless surveillance, up from 129,080 in 2017.

The report also offered a window onto how the government is using information about Americans that it incidentally sweeps up without a warrant because the foreigners were talking with or about an American. The practice has been the focus of debates about privacy and security.

In 2018, the report said, analysts queried material harvested from that program for information about an American 14,374 times. That was a continued decline, down from 16,924 in 2017 and 30,355 a year earlier. The information that intelligence analysts sought was limited to metadata — logs showing who contacted whom, but not what they said.

The report also said FBI agents opened no ordinary criminal investigations into Americans, as opposed to national security inquiries, based on Section 702 data last year. Nor did they scrutinize any information from 702 data that came up in response to queries for an American’s information when agents were working on a criminal case with no connection to foreign intelligence.

But the report did not say how many times the bureau did either of those things when agents did deem their work to have a national security link.

The report said that between May and December of 2018, the system had gathered logs involving about 19.4 million unique phone numbers — a figure not reported in previous years.