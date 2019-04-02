– The National Rifle Association, the nation's largest gun lobby, has settled on its next target on Capitol Hill: blocking Congress from reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, a 1994 law that assists victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The House is set to vote on the legislation this week. The law expired in February. But the bill includes a new provision — aimed at curbing sexual violence by expanding law enforcement's ability to strip domestic abusers of their guns — that the NRA does not like. The measure closes the so-called boyfriend loophole by barring those convicted of abusing, assaulting or stalking a dating partner or those subject to a court restraining order from buying or ­owning firearms.

Under current federal law, those convicted of domestic abuse can lose their guns if they are — or were formerly — married to their victim, live with their victim, have a child with their victim or are a parent or guardian of their victim. The proposed provision would extend those who can be convicted of domestic abuse to include stalkers and current or former boyfriends or dating partners.

NRA spokeswoman Jennifer Baker said that for "many of those 'offenses' — and I'm using air quotes here — the behavior that would qualify as a stalking offense is often not violent or threatening; it involves no personal contact whatsoever." She argues that the new provision is "too broad and ripe for abuse."

"Like if you were sending harassing messages to somebody on Facebook, to somebody you never met or somebody you dated five years ago," she said, adding, "How it's written right now, you could be convicted of a misdemeanor stalking offense for a tweet that causes someone emotional distress and then you would be prohibited from owning a firearm."

Others find the NRA's argument far-fetched.

"A single tweet or Facebook message, without significant other conduct, would ordinarily not be enough" to result in a conviction for stalking, said David Keck, director of the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence and Firearms, which provides guidance to law enforcement and governments on implementing firearms prohibitions, but takes no position on the new domestic violence act ­provision.

And times have changed for the gun lobby.

A wave of freshman Democrats in Congress were elected on a promise to enact new gun restrictions and they proudly campaigned against the NRA.

"The No. 1 way that women are being killed with guns is by their beloveds, their boyfriends, their significant others," said one of those freshman Democrats, Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia. "I am not paying attention to the rhetoric of the NRA because I can't be distracted. What's most important is putting forth good legislation to save as many lives as we can." McBath's son, Jordan Davis, was shot to death in 2012.

Roughly half of all female homicide victims are killed by what experts call "intimate partners" — meaning current or former spouses or dating partners — according to a 2017 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And about half of intimate partner homicides involved dating relationships, according to Keck.

The "boyfriend loophole" provision is "a refocus on should we be just looking at domestic partners or should we be looking more broadly at intimate partners?" he said.

Studies also show that domestic abusers with guns inflict a disproportionate amount of violence on their partners and that the victims are overwhelmingly female. Abused women are five times more likely to be killed by their abuser if the abuser owns a firearm, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Roughly three-quarters of all intimate partner murder victims were also victims of stalking by their partners, according to the National Center for Victims of Crime.

"The share of homicides committed by dating partners has been increasing for three decades," said Shannon Watts, who founded Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a group that supports tighter gun laws, in response to the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012.

The reauthorization bill has one Republican cosponsor, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is urging Congress to extend the expired law for the rest of the year to continue funding services to survivors at current levels. The NRA's Baker accused Democrats of "playing politics" by inserting the boyfriend provision as a "poison pill" so that Democrats can portray Republicans who vote against it as anti-woman.

The NRA has decided to "score" the vote on the Violence Against Women Act, meaning it will keep track and publish how lawmakers vote. While the move is not likely to keep the bill from passing the House, it does make it more likely that the "boyfriend loophole" provision will be stripped from the act when the Senate takes it up.