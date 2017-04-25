NPR’s Robert Siegel will step down as host of “All Things Considered” in January 2018 after more than 40 years with the company, he announced Tuesday.

“This is a decision long in the making and not an easy one. I’ve had the greatest job I can think of, working with the finest colleagues anyone could ask for, for as long a stretch as I could imagine,” Siegel said in a statement. “But, looking ahead to my seventies (which start all too soon) I feel that it is time for me to begin a new phase of life. Over the next few months, I hope to figure out what that will be.”

NPR will conduct a national search, both inside NPR and across the media landscape, for the next voice of “All Things Considered.”

Siegel joined NPR in 1976 and the press release about his decision calls him “a constant presence in our newsroom and a familiar voice to so many listeners.”

He joined NPR as a newscaster, moved into an editor role, opened NPR’s London bureau, and was chief of NPR News before taking over “All Things Considered” in 1987. Siegel has covered everything from the Monica Lewinsky scandal to the attacks of September 11, 2001.

“He’s giving us plenty of notice, and we’re grateful for that,” NPR said. “Finding his successor will not be easy.”