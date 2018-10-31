NEW YORK — NPR host Guy Raz is bringing his show to the world of books.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Audible announced Wednesday that "How I Built This: Lessons in Life and Business from the World's Greatest Innovators, Entrepreneurs, and Idealists" will be published in the fall of 2020. The book is named for Raz's popular podcast. It will share stories behind some of the most successful businesses. Raz also will narrate the audio edition.
Raz said in a statement that "How I Built This" will compile "wisdom, advice, mistakes" and "lessons."
Raz also hosts NPR's "TED Radio Hour" and the children's podcast "Wow in the World."
