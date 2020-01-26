MOBILE, Ala. — Markquis Nowell had 22 points as Arkansas-Little Rock edged past South Alabama 73-71 on Saturday night.
Ben Coupet Jr. had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (15-7, 9-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jovan Stulic added 14 points. Ruot Monyyong had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Herb McGee had 17 points for the Jaguars (12-10, 5-6). Josh Ajayi added 17 points. Trhae Mitchell had 17 points.
The Trojans evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 52-43 on Jan. 11.
Arkansas-Little Rock takes on Coastal Carolina at home on Thursday. South Alabama plays Georgia State on the road on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Bryant, daughter among those killed in chopper crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and at least three others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief.
Wolves
Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 7 others dead
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a remote, steep hillside in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.
Gophers
Goodwin's double-double lifts Saint Louis over Fordham 55-39
Jordan Goodwin had 17 points and 13 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 55-39 win over Fordham on Sunday.
Loons
Nantes fans remember Sala; Neymar pays tribute to Bryant
Nantes fans paid an emotional tribute to Emiliano Sala before Sunday's home game against Bordeaux, a year after the Argentine striker's death in a plane crash shook the soccer world. Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar paid a tribute of his own to NBA great Kobe Bryant after scoring against Lille.
Wolves
The Latest: 9 dead in helicopter crash that killed Bryant
The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):