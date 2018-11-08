November: Historically Dark, Cold and Slippery

_______________________________________________________________________

"NASA’s mission to ‘Touch the Sun’ just reached its first major milestone with close flyby"

It’s been a busy month for the Parker Solar Probe which, if you haven’t been keeping track, is currently moving fasterthan any man-made object ever and also closer to the sun than anything humans have ever built. The spacecraft launched a couple of months back, but it’s finally ready to do some science, and it just made it first close pass by our Sun, which is obviously cause for celebration. The probe, which will make dozens of passes of the star, achieved its closest distance of this particular loop (called “perihelion”) on Monday night. Now, its handlers back on Earth are eagerly awaiting word from the craft so that it can share whatever information it has gathered.



"The Ozone Hole Could Heal in Our Lifetimes, UN Reports"

"When the world gets its act together, it can actually solve big problems. Case in point: The ozone hole, which if everything goes according to plan could be healed up by the 2060s, according to a new report from the United Nations. According to the report, a decades-old international treaty to ban ozone-depleting chemicals has led to their decline and “much more severe ozone depletion in the polar regions has been avoided.” There’s still work to be done, but this definitely falls into the Good News category. “We’re at the turnaround point,” Paul Newman, a scientist who helps run NASA’s Ozone Watch and chaired the UN report, told Earther. The report is put out every four years, and this is its fifth iteration. It tracks a 1980s-era environmental problem we’re still feeling the effects of today. The ozone hole is driven by a number of chemicals that were commonly found in aerosol cans, air conditioners, and refrigerators, called chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons. Those chemicals unleash chlorine in the stratosphere, which in turn can break apart ozone molecules. When that happens, more ultraviolet light from the sun makes it to the surface, increasing the risk of bad things like skin cancer. The problem was particularly noticeable over Antarctica, where an ozone hole began to form each spring."



"NASA Video of "Weird Goings-On" in Comet's Tail May Rewrite Comet Science"

"Comet McNaught has been a bright, beautiful mystery since 2007, when a group of stupefied researchers at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C., captured it in a satellite image. The earthlings that first spotted the comet were struck by its brightness and its strange configuration. Not only was it so luminous that it was visible during the daytime from some parts of the Earth, but it also sported several long, peacock-feather-like tails. These tails are thought to hold important clues to how planets and moons were formed billions of years ago, but for years, they didn’t have all the tools to probe this question further. But that changed this week, when a Ph.D. student in London unraveled the mystery of Comet McNaught. Astrophysicist Karl Battams at the Naval Research Laboratory called it “one of the most beautiful comets we’ve seen for decades.” For all its beauty, however, Comet McNaught had strange patterns in its dust tail, detailed in the video above."