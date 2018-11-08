November: Historically Dark, Cold and Slippery

Weather conditions across the Upper Midwest will stay somewhat active through the end of the week and into the weekend ahead. The good news is that there aren't any huge storms on the horizon, but we will have light bouts of snow that could lead to minor snow accumulations across parts of the state. However, Marquette, MI is under a Winter Storm Warning from Friday to Saturday with snow accumulations that could be near 12"!!
By Paul Douglas
"No sun - no moon! No morn - no noon. No dawn - no dusk - no proper time of day. No warmth, no cheerfulness, no healthful ease.No comfortable feel in any member. No shade, no shine, no butterflies, no bees, no fruits, no flowers, no leaves, no birds! - November!" No one can accuse British poet Thomas Hood (1789-1845) of being a perennial optimist.
November and December are the darkest months; deepening cold accompanied by unusually gray and cloudy days. A double-shot of gloom for most. Ironically, January tends to be colder, but sunnier, as dry Canadian air finally sweeps away the crud.
Last night's clipper left behind a residue of snow and ice - leave extra time for the AM commute. This early cold wave lingers into early next week, with temperatures 15-20F colder than average. No sign of El Nino kicking in yet.
Although it will be cold enough for snow (no kidding) moisture is lacking - no plowable snows are brewing anytime soon.
A Pacific breeze kicks in late next week, with 40s. ECMWF hints at 40s to near 50F Thanksgiving week. By then we'll be due for a nice break.
Extended Forecast
FRIDAY: Icy start. More flurries. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 26.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Light snow early. Clearing skies and turning windy. Winds: NW 15-25. Low: 14.
SATURDAY: Sunny start. Light PM snow and flurries. Winds: S 7-12. High: 29.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Brief thaw. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 24. High: 34.
MONDAY: More clouds than sun, still brisk Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 20. High: 27.
TUESDAY: Chilly, but more sun. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 13. High: 26.
WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun. Breathing easier. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 14. High: 40.
THURSDAY: Blue sky. Grilling weather returns. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 27 High: 46.
This Day in Weather History
November 9th
2003: Parts of west central and north central Minnesota receive anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of new snow. Canby had the most at 6 inches and Benson measured 5 inches.
1977: A foot of snow falls in Western Minnesota. I-94 is tied up.
1850: The sky darkens at Ft. Snelling due to smoke from prairie fires.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 9th
Average High: 45F (Record: 70F set in 1999)
Average Low: 30F (Record: 12F set in 1945)
Record Rainfall: 1.28" set in 1970
Record Snowfall: 4.5" set in 1983
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 9th
Sunrise: 7:02am
Sunset: 4:51pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 51 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~2 minutes & 34 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 5 hours and 43 Minutes
Moon Phase for November 9th at Midnight
2.6 Days Since New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"This weekend is a good time to look for North Taurid meteors. This long-lasting shower – which, with its sister shower, the South Taurids – runs throughout late October and November. The nominal peak of the North Taurids is on the night of November 11-12, 2018. Generally, this shower is at its strongest for several hours, centered around midnight local time. This weekend, a waxing crescent moon sets at relatively early evening, providing moon-free skies for the expected peak date of the North Taurid meteor shower."
See more about the meteor shower HERE:
1.) Heavy rain from the central Gulf coast northeastward across the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, Mon-Tue, Nov 12-13.
2.) Heavy snow across portions of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast, Tue, Nov 13.
3.) Periods of heavy precipitation for south-central and southeastern (including the Panhandle) portions of Alaska, Sun-Thu, Nov 11-15.
4.) Much below normal temperatures shift eastward with time from the Great Plains to the Appalachians, Sun-Thu, Nov 11-15.
5.) High Winds in Maine, Sun, Nov 11.
6.) High Winds for south-central and southeastern (including the Panhandle) portions of Alaska, Sun-Tue, Nov 11-13.
7.) High significant wave heights for south-central and southeastern (including the Panhandle) portions of the Alaska coast, Mon, Nov 12.
8.) Flooding possible, and occurring/imminent across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley and the Southern Plains.
9.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for most of the eastern third of the CONUS, the Lower Mississippi Valley, and portions of Texas, Fri-Mon, Nov 16-19.
10.) Moderate risk of much below normal temperatures for the Northeast, Fri-Mon, Nov 16-19.
11.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Northeast, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Southern Plains, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, California, the Northern Rockies, the Alaska Panhandle, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.
Temperature Outlook Friday - November 9th
Here's the temperature outlook as we head through the next few days. Note the very chilly blues and purples showing up across much of the nation. These temps will be quite a bit below average and will be more December-like rather than early November.
According to NOAA's CPC, November 15th - 21st will be cooler than average across the Eastern and Southern US, while folks in the western half of the country will be warmer than average during the middle part of the month.
Weather Outlook Ahead
Another storm system will cross the eastern two-thirds of the country through the end of the week and into the weekend ahead with areas of thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow. Weather maps are starting to look a little more late fall and winter-like. Areas of snow should become a little more common across the northern half of the country, some locations will likely have accumulations, which could last much of the winter in some of the normal spots.
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests heavy rains continuing across the Eastern US. Some locations could see upwards of 2" to 4"+ through the end of next week. Folks in the Western half of the country will stay mainly dry expect for folks in the Pacific Northwest.
Extreme and exceptional drought conditions continue across the western half of the country and especially the Desert Southwest. Much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation remains drought-free with the exception of a few areas.
