ROME — Vincenzo Novari has been named CEO of the organizing committee for the Milan-Cortina Olympics.
The unanimous choice was made by the pre-organizing committee during a meeting at the Italian sports ministry.
The 60-year-old Novari was previously the CEO of telecommunications company Tre Italia from 2001-16.
The other finalists for the job were Alberto Baldan, the former CEO of the Rinascente retail stores, and Tom Mockridge, the former CEO of Sky Italia and Virgin Media.
Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago will lead the organizing committee, which has not formally begun work.
Milan-Cortina plans for a budget of 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
NFL at 100: Saints top Falcons in post-Katrina 'Domecoming'
The half-century-old rivalry between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints produced a moment so poignant that a statue was placed outside the Superdome to commemorate it.
Wolves
Wolves make roster moves needing depth at point guard
Both Shabazz Napier and Jeff Teague may not play against Memphis
Sports
Novari named CEO of Milan-Cortina Olympic committee
Vincenzo Novari has been named CEO of the organizing committee for the Milan-Cortina Olympics.
Gophers
Souhan: Fleck and the Gophers take a huge leap in relationship
Minnesota's paranoia of coaches departing for The Big City or The Bigger Program dates to Lou Holtz, who suckered the state into believing he was committed to the U in the 1980s.
Sports
Tre Jones leads Duke to season-opening win over Kansas
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with his young team's poise in the season opener, especially that of sophomore Tre Jones.