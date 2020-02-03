– It was a highly unusual Australian Open, beginning with the prologue.

The qualifying tournament was disrupted because of smoke from the bushfires that have devastated large swaths of the country. A new team event, the ATP Cup, changed players' routines and schedules in January, the start of a new season.

The death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash, which killed nine people in Los Angeles, was felt by many during the middle of the tournament in Melbourne, including Bryant's friend and occasional mentee Novak Djokovic.

"I've been watching videos of Kobe and his family every single day since that happened, and it's devastating," Djokovic said.

But after all the upheaval and unexpected emotions, the conclusion of the Australian Open was reassuringly familiar for Djokovic.

He has won at the Australian Open more than anywhere in his long career. And on Sunday night, under clear skies and an open roof, he extended his men's record by securing an eighth men's singles title with a 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dominic Thiem.

"Definitely my favorite court and my favorite stadium in the world," Djokovic said after the mood-swinging final, which lasted 3 hours, 59 minutes.

The dig-deep victory allowed Djokovic, 32, to reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal and to tighten the gap with his archrivals Roger Federer and Nadal in the long-distance race to see who will finish with the most Grand Slam singles titles.

Federer, 38, holds the men's record with 20. Nadal, 33, has 19. Djokovic, the youngest of the three, has 17, with the record squarely in his sights, even if he is finding it increasingly challenging to chase trophies around the world as the father of two young children. His family did not make the trip to Australia with him this year.

After sweeping all of his singles matches and leading Serbia to the title at the ATP Cup in Sydney, Djokovic traveled to Melbourne, rested for a few days and proceeded to work his way through the draw, dropping just one set before the fifth-seeded Thiem pushed him to the limit.

Thiem, a 26-year-old Austrian with thunder in his groundstrokes and highlights in his dark hair, has become a clear threat to the Big Three, beating each of them multiple times over the last three seasons.

Thiem had won four of the previous five matches against Djokovic. But he has yet to defeat him on an outdoor hardcourt. He confidently built a two-sets-to-one lead Sunday as Djokovic struggled with his consistency and energy levels, but Thiem could not slam the door on a comeback.

"In the last two sets, I definitely gave everything I had," Thiem said. "Novak is part of three guys who are by far the best players ever who played tennis. If you play a Grand Slam final against him, it's always going to be a match where very small details are deciding."

Djokovic improved to 16-0 in semifinals and finals at the Australian Open. Thiem is now 0-3 in Grand Slam finals.