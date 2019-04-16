Many of us watched, riveted to our televisions, as the Cathedral of Notre Dame burned on Monday. When the fire finally died the next day, the spire had fallen, much of the roof had burned away, but the charred walls of the Medieval Gothic gem still stood. The landmark on the Île de la Cité — the heart of Paris and a seat of the Catholic Church in France — launched memories for many Minnesotans. Here are the reflections of some of these visitors, from a former Star Tribune travel writer to a high school junior.

Catherine Roberts, Star Tribune Business news team leader

It seems odd to feel heartbreak with only a newfound connection to a building. Yet that’s how my husband, Chad, also an editor at the Star Tribune, and I felt as we saw Notre Dame in flames and the spire fall. The Sunday before last, we had an overnight layover in Paris. We received several recommendations on how to spend the time during our first brief visit, but we knew where I wanted to start: Notre Dame.

We came up the stairs from the St. Michel/Notre Dame subway stop and it was just as I had imagined since high school French classes, this building that has survived more than 800 years with its intricate carvings and stained glass. It was, simply put, stunning.

We had arrived at a good time for us. We were able to attend mass.

We went out of curiosity but also because these centuries-old churches have a kind of energy and sense of reverence you can’t feel in the U.S., which is so young compared to Europe.

They tell you during RCIA — the classes you take to join the Catholic church as an adult — that there’s a continuity to the faith when you think about the fact that people have been reciting traditional responses and receiving eucharist in the same way across the world for that many years, that what seems like a routine is really a way to connect over continents and time. It’s what you feel at Notre Dame as we first sat through vespers then watched the procession walk down the aisle to start the service. My husband joked afterward that he could understand one word: “Amen.” After five years of French, I caught about 10 percent. But the rhythm of the service was the same, and we absorbed more than language.

The church had been damaged before, the most during the French Revolution. President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild again, so I’m sure in 50 or 100 years, the effects of the fire will seem like just another scar on walls that have absorbed so much. But for now, it seems like such a tragedy, and I can still smell the incense used by the priests, led by the archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit.

As we rushed to see other sites, I wondered if we would regret spending so much time at Notre Dame. But on a night cruise along the Seine, seeing it from a different angle, I decided it was worth it. Now that time seems a precious gift, as I think about what loss the Parisians must feel.

Chris Welsch, former Star Tribune travel writer, now a Paris resident

During the past year I’ve been in and around Notre Dame a dozen times, helping a friend who is setting up a tour business in Paris called Secret Journeys. He had made arrangements with the French government (which owns all the churches in France) and the Catholic church to bring visitors in after it closes to the public at 7 p.m. and before one of the weekly concerts there, which start at 8:30 p.m. Normally the nave is crowded with tourists — 13 million a year by most counts. So several times, I was able to wander around in the cathedral with only a few other people, including the choir rehearsing Medieval music that was written to be performed in the church in the 1300s. It’s a powerful experience that I feel even more privileged to have enjoyed after Monday’s events.

Notre Dame is a touchstone for every French person, and for everyone who has been to Paris. It’s the most-visited place in the city. (And that’s before you even consider its significance to Christians — what believers say is the true crown of thorns had been kept there and survived the fire.) Every major event in French history has left its mark there somehow, sometimes in very violent ways, as when the Revolutionaries beheaded the row of statuary kings lined up across the facade.

I’ve lived in Paris for nearly 10 years now and even when the cathedral was crowded and noisy with tourists, there was something silent and beautiful at the center of it. The architecture in the church makes stone, the very definition of heaviness, soar upward. I could never walk into the nave without lifting my eyes to the rose windows and the delicate arches of stone that form the vault, which was exactly how it was designed to affect visitors. I once heard a poet say that what amazed him about Gothic churches was how they made you understand the vastness of space by enclosing it. This was part of the magic of Notre Dame.

One thing that comforts me is that even though the construction on the church began in 1163, it’s a project that has never really been completed. It has constantly been under some kind of expansion, repair or reconsideration, including the one that was going when this fire started. So in the span of my human life, Notre Dame will never be the same, but in the span of the life of the building, it’s just one more chapter in a long, long book.

Lane Rosenthal, Minnesotan and owner of tour company Paris Off Script

The crowd lined the quais in silence as daylight turned to dusk and the spire of Notre Dame de Paris, engulfed in flames, teetered, and fell.

A half mile away, I sat chatting easily with a friend in a cafe. There was no smell of smoke, no sound of a crash, not even any noticeable police sirens wailing; nothing unusual except a bustling cafe uncharacteristically empty. Eventually, I saw my phone lit up with missed calls and messages and learned that Notre Dame was burning.

The first time I saw Notre Dame, I was overwhelmed. The enormous, high-vaulted Gothic nave, held in place by the miracle of gravity and mathematics and flying buttresses made me feel grand and small at the same time. Exactly, I remember thinking, what you should feel in a house of God. The next time I saw Notre Dame, I stood numb and cold in the chilly Paris winter waiting to climb the tower stairs to explore the exterior, be eye-to-eye with the gargoyles, and marvel at the enormous bells.

These days, my relationship with Notre Dame, as with Paris, has evolved. I explore the unusual. Lately, I’ve taken to wandering slowly around the Cathedral’s perimeter at all hours, searching until my neck hurt, for the legendary alchemist perched among the menacing gargoyles. I’ve never found him.

Toward midnight, I walked down to the Seine and stood staring at the gaping hole behind the towers. Shock turned to sadness. I stayed well past midnight thinking of Paris, and also of Victor Hugo and Viollet-le-Duc who, in the mid-nineteenth century, worked together to restore the Gothic masterpiece, adding the majestic spire. I saw enormous arcs of water spraying the flying buttresses on the eastern end and the crooked arm of a crane in the surreal gap behind the towers. A woman wearing red shoes stood on the quai, elbows resting on a shuttered bouquiniste stall, holding her head in her hands.

Noah Raaum, junior at St. Paul Academy, recently returned from a school trip to Paris

Notre Dame still stands tall in my memory.

The moment I walked in, its cool serenity and understated grandeur transfixed me. I stared for minutes on end at the stone ceiling that felt miles above my head. The stained glass was something else. It was so selective with the light it chose to let in; the colors and patterns and scenes were most vivid where the light was strongest.

We came on a cloudy day and the cathedral felt empty. Our group dissipated into the pews and around the altars. I am not Catholic, but I worshiped this building in a way that goes beyond religion. Its age was palpable; its history bled from the cracks between the stones and enveloped me. I retreated to a pew, to take all of it in. I closed my eyes and heard the whispered echoes from the other end, poignant and desolate. I could only imagine the thunderous acoustics at full mass. I would succumb instantly to the spirit.

Then, I stepped outside. Modest gardens wrapped around her perimeter, overlooking the Seine. At the rear, beneath the flying buttresses, dozens of rustic birdhouses were planted in the dirt surrounded by evergreens. Rows of perfectly trimmed trees with benches in between stretched to the end of the island. I thought about the essence of the flying buttresses: a daring, captivating architectural triumph that signified the sureness of this building’s footing.

The damage to Notre Dame is incomprehensible. I was there just four weeks ago, for my first and last time seeing her as time intended. It pains me to imagine what France feels today.

