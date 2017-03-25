MANCHESTER, N.H. - Before Saturday’s NCAA tournament game against Notre Dame, Gophers coach Don Lucia reminded his team how important it was to get off to a strong start. The Gophers accomplished that, but they couldn’t finish, losing 3-2 to the Irish to end their season at SNHU Arena.

The fifth-ranked Gophers (23-12-3), the top seed in the Northeast Regional, took a 2-0 lead on goals by Connor Reilly and Vinni Lettieri before allowing the Irish (22-11-5) to score three in a row. Anders Bjork, who scored twice, got the winner on a power play at 8:42 of the third period for the 12th-ranked Irish.

Reilly gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season, scoring on a rebound at two minutes, seven seconds of the first period. Lettieri made it 2-0 on a power-play goal at 30 seconds of the second before Notre Dame evened the score with two goals in 44 seconds.

Irish center Andrew Oglevie finished a two-on-one with a goal at 14:39 of the second period after a poor line change by the Gophers, who have been troubled by second-period letdowns in some recent games. Bjork tied it at 15:23 with a goal from the slot, then gave Notre Dame its first lead with a power-play goal at 8:42 of the third period.

Few fans of the Gophers or Irish ventured to Manchester, leaving the atmosphere a little lacking in the 11,700-seat arena. Some fans of UMass-Lowell, which is about a one-hour drive, hung around, and the Notre Dame pep band lent some spirit.

The Gophers didn’t need any extraneous sources of energy to start the game. They controlled play for long stretches in the first 10 minutes, challenging Petersen from the first puck drop. Midway through the period, the Gophers had 11 shots on goal to five for the Irish—and, more importantly, a 1-0 lead.

Both the third and fourth lines generated some early spark for the Gophers. Reilly, who had seven assists and no goals in 30 games this season, gave them the biggest boost of anyone. The third-line winger slid into the slot and snared the loose rebound of Brent Gates’ shot, slipping it past Petersen to put the Gophers ahead.

That checked off one important box for Lucia. He repeatedly said it would be critical for the Gophers to start well, given the prowess of Petersen, one of five finalists for college hockey’s goalie of the year award. When the Irish pushed back as the period wore on, Schierhorn stood firm, with an outstanding save on a one-timer by Jake Evans and two in a row on Bjork.

The Gophers doubled their lead on their second power play of the game, only 30 seconds into the second period. Lettieri, at the left post, took Taylor Cammarata’s nice cross-crease pass and tucked it behind Petersen.

But after Irish coach Jeff Jackson took a timeout to settle his team at 10:28 of the second, Notre Dame roared to life. The Gophers’ third line was caught on a poor change, giving the Irish a two-on-one that Oglevie finished with a high wrist shot from the right circle. After another stoppage in play, Notre Dame again blasted into the Gophers’ zone, and Bjork scored from the slot on Evans’ pass from the left of the net.

That set up a tense third period between two teams that have both been dominant in the final 20 minutes. The Gophers got a sterling opportunity when Notre Dame’s Bobby Nardella was called for hooking at 5:09, giving them their fourth power play of the game. But they gave up large chunks of possession time to the Irish and failed to score—then gave up a power-play goal to fall behind for the first time in the game.

A cross-checking penalty on Ryan Collins gave the Irish just their second power play of the game. Bjork scored at 8:42 from the right circle.