– The employee monitoring the smoke alarm panel at Notre-Dame Cathedral was just three days on the job when the red warning light flashed on the evening of April 15: “Feu.” Fire.

It was 6:18 on a Monday, the week before Easter. The Rev. Jean-Pierre Caveau was celebrating mass before hundreds of worshipers, and the employee radioed a guard who was standing just a few feet from the altar.

Go check for fire, the guard was told. He did and found nothing.

It took nearly 30 minutes before they realized their mistake: The guard had gone to the wrong building. The fire was in the attic of the cathedral, the famed latticework of ancient timbers known as “the forest.”

The miscommunication, uncovered in interviews with church officials and managers of the fire security company, Elytis, has set off a round of finger-pointing over who was responsible for allowing the fire to rage unchecked for so long. Who is to blame and how the fire started are at the heart of an investigation by authorities that will continue for months.

But the damage is done. What happened over four hours that night changed Paris. The cathedral — a soaring medieval structure that has captured the hearts of believers and nonbelievers alike for 850 years — was ravaged. Today, three jagged openings mar Notre Dame’s vaulted ceiling, the stone of the structure is precarious, and the roof is gone. Some 150 workers remain busy recovering the stones, shoring up the building, and protecting it from the elements with two tarps.

Months after a devastating fire, Notre Dame still isn’t safe enough for restoration work to begin, a French architect said.

Some mistakes have been reported in the French news media, including Le Monde and Le Canard Enchaîné. The New York Times conducted scores of interviews and reviewed hundreds of documents to reconstruct the missteps — and the battle that saved Notre Dame in the first four critical hours after the blaze began.

‘Something bigger than life at stake’

What became clear is just how close the cathedral came to collapsing.

The first hour was defined by that initial, critical mistake: the failure to identify the location of the fire, and by the delay that followed.

The second hour was dominated by a sense of helplessness. As people raced to the building, waves of shock and mourning for one of the world’s most beloved and recognizable buildings, amplified over social media, rippled in real time across the globe.

That Notre Dame still stands is due solely to the enormous risks taken by firefighters in those third and fourth hours. Disadvantaged by their late start, firefighters would rush up the 300 steps to the burning attic and then be forced to retreat. Finally, a small group of firefighters was sent directly into the flames, as a last, desperate effort to save the cathedral.

“There was a feeling that there was something bigger than life at stake,” said Ariel Weil, mayor of the Fourth Arrondissement, home to the cathedral, “and that Notre Dame could be lost.”

“For Parisians, Notre Dame is Notre Dame,” said its rector, Monsignor Patrick Chauvet. “They couldn’t think for one second that this could happen.”

The fire warning system at Notre Dame took dozens of experts six years to put together, and in the end involved thousands of pages of diagrams, maps, spreadsheets and contracts, according to archival documents found in a suburban Paris library by the Times.

The result was a system so arcane that when it was called upon to do the one thing that mattered — warn “fire!” and say where — it produced instead a nearly indecipherable message.

‘I watched the cathedral burn’

The ponderous plan underestimated the speed at which a fire would spread in Notre Dame’s attic, where no sprinklers or fire walls had been added to preserve the architecture.

The plan’s flaws may have been compounded by the inexperience of the security employee working at Notre Dame when the fire broke out. By the time it was sorted out, the flames were running wild. Finally, the guard radioed to call the fire department. It was 6:48, 30 minutes after the first red signal lit up the word “Feu.”

Chauvet, the rector, had been chatting with shopkeepers, when one of them pointed up and exclaimed: “Look, there is smoke coming out!”

A sinking feeling took hold. “I said to myself: ‘It’s the forest that’s caught fire,’ ” he recalled, referring to the attic.

He called his staff to warn them. “I was incapable of doing anything,” he said. “I couldn’t say anything. I watched the cathedral burn.”

Weil, the mayor of the Fourth Arrondissement, was leaving city hall when he saw the smoke and ran toward Notre Dame. He called the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and she rushed to meet him. When they reached the plaza, tears were streaming down Chauvet’s face. Ashes and fiery flakes drifted through the air.

By the time Master Cpl. Myriam Chudzinski arrived, a few minutes before 7 p.m., Notre Dame was surrounded by hundreds of horrified bystanders. Chudzinski, 27, had wanted to be a firefighter since she was a little girl. Now she was staring at a kind of blaze she had never encountered.

Chudzinski’s team was one of the first to arrive and headed to the attic. They immediately plugged their hoses into the cathedral’s dry risers, empty vertical pipes that would allow them to pump water up to the flames.

Bearing 55 pounds of gear and a breathing pipe on her shoulder, she climbed the dark staircase in the transept on the cathedral’s north side.

Her colleague holding the hose behind her could see that the flames were being pushed by a brisk wind toward the northern tower. The fire was starting to surround them, threatening to trap them outside. They retreated inside, toward the attic.

There was no wind there. But the air was so hot, so barely breathable, that for the first time that night, Chudzinski plugged in her breathing apparatus. In the attic, the flames advanced as an unstoppable wall. About 7:50, almost an hour into the fight, a blast engulfed her, like “a giant bulldozer dropping dozens of stones into a dumpster.”

President Emmanuel Macron had arrived, along with Prime Minister Édouard Philippe and other officials, to survey the damage. It was near 8:30 p.m.

About 20 officials, including Hidalgo, Weil and Chauvet, convened for a briefing by Gen. Jean-Claude Gallet, head of the Paris fire brigade.

Gallet, 54, had served in Afghanistan and specialized in crisis management. He gave them the bad news. The attic could no longer be saved. He would have his brigades throw all their energy into saving the towers, focusing on the northern one, already on fire.

“He came in and told us, ‘In 20 minutes, I’ll know if we’ve lost it,’ ” Weil said. “We knew what he meant: He meant Notre Dame could collapse.”

“At that point,” Weil said, “it was clear that some firefighters were going to go into the cathedral without knowing if they would come back out.”

Out on the square, a command post had been set up. There, Gallet’s deputy, Gen. Jean-Marie Gontier, was managing the firefighters on the front lines.

Master Sgt. Rémi Lemaire, 39, suggested that they could go up the stairs in the southern tower. They could carry up two additional hoses, he said, that could be plugged into a fire truck. That would give them more water pressure. And then from there, the firefighters could enter the blazing northern tower.

It was a high-risk strategy. But Gontier agreed.

Uncertain they’d have escape route

Lemaire had already seen the perils that the northern tower held earlier that evening. In the time it took to decide on the new plan, things only got worse. “We were at first reluctant to go because we weren’t sure we’d have an escape route,” he said.

They broke a gate, and as they went inside the northern tower, found parts of a wall and the floor on fire. They climbed stairs to the height of the bells, where they could douse the flames.

One firefighter almost fell through the cracking steps — but by 9:45, they had the flames under control.

Gontier inspected the situation. “She is saved,” he declared.

After the fire was under control, Lemaire and his colleagues stayed up on the roof to put out the flames there and protect the southern tower, where three small fires had started.

Chudzinski helped secure the area. She remembered her retreat, and the drone footage showing the cathedral as a flaming cross. Only then did she fully comprehend the scope of the response.

“I didn’t know how huge the teamwork had been,” she said.

Miraculously, no one was killed.

Three days later, she and Lemaire were among the hundreds of firefighters and police officers honored by Macron at the Élysée Palace.

Countless Parisians stopped by the city’s fire stations to donate food and small gifts and express their thanks. Notes came from around the world. “These people were heroes,” Weil said.