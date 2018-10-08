WAUKESHA, Wis. — One of two Wisconsin girls who pleaded guilty to stabbing a classmate 19 times and leaving her for dead to please a fictional character called Slender Man is appealing her case.
Morgan Geyser's attorney, Matthew Pinix, filed a notice of appeal but declined to outline the basis for the appeal Monday.
Geyser and co-defendant Anissa Weier were committed to mental health institutions for stabbing Payton Leutner at a Waukesha park in 2014. Leutner managed to crawl out of the wooded park and a passing bicyclist found her. The girls were 12 years old at the time.
Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide last year in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison. She was committed to the maximum sentence of 40 years in the institution.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.