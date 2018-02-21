EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. — Police in a Philadelphia suburb received an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose.
But officers in East Lansdowne did not panic and took things in stride when they realized what was happening.
They posted a video showing a person in a Tyrannosaurus rex costume "taking their kid to school" on Tuesday.
Officers concluded their report: "No problem. Clear."
