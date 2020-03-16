To our readers
The games are called off, but the sports world is not closed for business. Teams and leagues are still operating, and Star Tribune sports reporters will still have news to bring you. We will continue to publish sports sections every day. They will be smaller than usual, but we will be striving to give you complete coverage and stories that surprise and delight you.
Thank you for reading. Chris Carr, sports editor
