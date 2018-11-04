Trainer repeats his success

Other notable performances on the second day of the $30 million Breeders' Cup:

Turf Sprint/Sprint double: Peter Miller made Breeders' Cup history as the first trainer to saddle two repeat winners in the same Breeders' Cup races. Soon after Stormy Liberal outdueled favorite World of Trouble to retake the Turf Sprint by a neck, 6-year-old Roy H swept past Promises Fulfilled for a 3¼-length repeat win in the Sprint.

Distaff: Monomoy Girl bolstered her case as the top 3-year-old filly, holding off Wow Cat by a length for her sixth victory this season.

Turf: Enable won and became the first horse to take the prestigious Arc de Triomphe and Turf in the same year.

Associated Press